5th Circ. Says Dallas Developer Can Skip Prison For Now

By Grace Dixon (July 18, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel allowed a Dallas real estate developer to stay out of prison while he appeals his eight-year sentence, after finding weight to the developer's argument that the district court interpreted a federal bribery statute too broadly. The ruling came amid Ruel Hamilton's appeal of a 2021 conviction for bribing two Dallas City Council members, which the developer argues hinged on a misreading of a federal bribery statute to prohibit gratuities in addition to quid pro quo arrangements. Hamilton asked the Fifth Circuit in December to delay his sentence while the panel mulls the breadth of 18 U.S. Code...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS