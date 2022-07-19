Judge Won't Fast-Track 'Gaslighting' Claim In Timeshare Row

By Madison Arnold (July 19, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has said he will take his time weighing arguments filed in an emergency motion accusing a vacation timeshare company of "gaslighting" for hiding evidence that it lacked standing to pursue claims over fees allegedly lost thanks to a group of timeshare "exit" attorneys. Montgomery & Newcomb LLC, along with other defendants in the case, had sought immediate dismissal of claims in an emergency motion filed over the weekend claiming that Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. had sold its right to receive payments from timeshare owners represented by the firm and that, as a result, the company lacked standing...

