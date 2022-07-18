Mass General Strikes Deal To End ERISA Mortality Table Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 18, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts General Hospital and a proposed class of workers accusing the company of lowballing their retirements by using outdated actuarial assumptions in annuity payout calculations told the First Circuit that they have struck a deal to end the suit. The company and a proposed class of workers, led by former Massachusetts General Hospital worker Scott Belknap, said in a joint status report filed with the circuit court on Friday that parties had reached a deal to end the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case during a settlement conference that day. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the status...

