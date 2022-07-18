Litigation Pro Joins McGuireWoods Trial Team In Houston

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 18, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP snagged a commercial litigation partner from King & Spalding LLP to join its growing Houston office, the firm announced Monday. Jeremiah Anderson, who was at King & Spalding for almost 19 years, has joined McGuireWoods' Houston office, the firm announced in a release. Anderson's practice focuses on commercial litigation, including energy and construction industry disputes. "Jeremiah has deep experience in state and federal courts in Texas and elsewhere in the U.S.," Dion Hayes, McGuireWoods' deputy managing partner for litigation, said in a statement. "He is a highly respected trial lawyer and strategic adviser who excels at guiding clients through...

