Staffers For 8 House Members File For Union Representation

By Parker Purifoy (July 18, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Staffers for eight Democratic members of Congress filed for union representation petitions, the Congressional Workers Union, a group of House employees pushing for unionization rights, announced Monday. The workers filed for petitions for representation at the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, or OCWR, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution in May allowing them to unionize. Monday marked the first day that the resolution is in effect. According to the union, the 85 staffers who filed for representation elections work for Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Illinois' Chuy Garcia, California's Ro Khanna and Ted Lieu, Michigan's Andy Levin, New York's...

