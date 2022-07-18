Allianz Unit Wants Out Of Calif. Theater's Virus, Protest Claims

By Riley Murdock (July 18, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. asked a California federal court to toss three claims from a San Diego theater and restaurant owner, arguing that its COVID-19 business interruption claim isn't covered and two others involving damage related to demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd and another shooting were filed before the insurer made a decision. Theatre Box LLC, a business in San Diego's Gaslamp District that owns a TCL Chinese Theatres location, a Sugar Factory restaurant and a rooftop bar, claimed it suffered business losses and property damage from COVID-19 pandemic interruptions and government shutdown orders, according to filings in the case. Courts in...

