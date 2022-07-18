Fed. Circ. Says Claim Was Timely On $40M Army Corps Deal

By Daniel Wilson (July 18, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday revived a contractor's claim for additional payment on a $40 million Army Corps of Engineers construction deal in Afghanistan, saying it had made a timely claim for a final decision. Zafer Construction Co.'s 2014 request for equitable adjustment, or REA, had done enough to let the Corps know Zafer was seeking a final decision on the extra payments it had requested, making the REA a timely claim under the Contract Disputes Act, or CDA, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision Monday, reversing and remanding a Court of Federal Claims decision. "While Zafer's request for...

