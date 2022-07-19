DOJ Seeks 2 Booz Allen-EverWatch Merger Trials, Cos. Want 1

By Bryan Koenig (July 19, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice pressed a D.C. federal judge Friday not to let Booz Allen Hamilton compress the DOJ's entire challenge to a $440 million acquisition of EverWatch into a two-day September trial, preferring an initial hearing and then a full merits trial in January. The DOJ wants to start with a one- or two-day hearing, currently eyed for mid-September, addressing only the agency's bid for a preliminary injunction bid to temporarily unwind the companies' merger agreement. Only after that hearing wraps would the parties then begin preparing for a full trial on the merits. "Defendants propose to rush discovery...

