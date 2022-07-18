Arbitration Court Upholds Bans On Russian Football Clubs

By Joyce Hanson (July 18, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Court of Arbitration for Sport appellate panel has upheld a ban on Russian football clubs from European competitions for the coming season as well as Russia's exclusion from international tournaments, saying the continued suspension is due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The panel for the Court of Arbitration for Sport, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, dismissed on Friday the Football Union of Russia's appeals of decisions to ban Russia made Feb. 28 by the Union of European Football Associations and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The panel also confirmed the Feb. 28 decisions by the UEFA Executive Committee and the...

