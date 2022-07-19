DOD Contractor Urges NY Judge To Toss Debarment

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 19, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Long Island-based government contractor asked a New York federal court to nix the U.S. Department of Defense's power to debar the company, saying the DOD ignored due process rules by unfairly denying in-person conversations aimed at amending issues surrounding timely orders. In a Friday reply to the DOD's motion to clarify a temporary restraining order, military parts maker Precision Metals Corp. also urged U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert to block the case to be remanded and to restore the company's eligibility in government contractor award programs, claiming that the DOD's Defense Logistics Agency denied Precision's requests for in-person meetings at...

