Armstrong Flooring Gets OK For Deal To End Pensions

By Rick Archer (July 18, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Flooring Inc. got approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday for a $350,000 cash settlement with retirees protesting the loss of their benefits, along with final approval of the company's $197 million asset sale order and funding for its final wind-down. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved the settlement with a committee of retirees and the company's unions, who ended their objections to Armstrong's request to end their pensions and benefits for a cash payment, an allowed claim and benefits through the end of the month. Earlier this month, the vinyl flooring maker...

