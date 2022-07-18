Cannabis Co. GC Joins Sullivan & Worcester As NY Partner

By Sam Reisman (July 18, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Worcester LLP on Monday announced that the general counsel at a multistate cannabis operator had joined the firm as a partner in its New York office. Joseph Segilia joins the firm's corporate practice from Unrivaled Brands Inc., a publicly traded cannabis cultivator and distributor with operations primarily on the West Coast, where he had served as the top in-house lawyer for some six years. "Joe brings a unique skill set to Sullivan, enabling us to offer a broader array of services to existing clients and to pursue new opportunities," David Danovitch, director of the firm's New York corporate department,...

