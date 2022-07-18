Counties Can't Dig Through VW Emissions-Cheating Software

By Linda Chiem (July 18, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has narrowed the scope of discovery and key claims in long-running litigation from two counties suing Volkswagen for software updates made to vehicles that were already sold to consumers and outfitted with emissions-cheating defeat devices. After a Friday hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer ruled on a "software divisibility" issue concerning whether Volkswagen Group of America Inc. could be held liable for a single violation or multiple violations of Florida and Utah anti-tampering laws stemming from the company's 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal. Judge Breyer held that "any modification or alleged tampering that was accomplished at one...

