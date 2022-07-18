ITC Votes To Scrap Tariffs on Fertilizer From Russia, Trinidad

By Jennifer Doherty (July 18, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted unanimously on Monday to end the U.S. Department of Commerce's investigations into certain fertilizer imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago amid skyrocketing costs for the farming necessity. Reversing course from their 5-0 vote last summer to continue the anti-dumping and subsidy probes, the ITC laid to rest a petition brought in June 2021 by Illinois-based fertilizer producer CF Industries Nitrogen LLC and two subsidiaries. Their petition not only asserted that urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer was being subsidized in the exporting countries and sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, but further argued that...

