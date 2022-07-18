3rd Circ. Upholds Convictions In $12M Mob Extortion Scheme

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 18, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused to undo the convictions of Lucchese family member Nicodemo "Nicky" Scarfo Jr. and three others nabbed in a $12 million scheme to extort a Texas mortgage lender. In its 169-page opinion Friday addressing a "multitude" of appellate issues, the Third Circuit praised a New Jersey federal judge's handling of "a very complicated matter," stemming from Scarfo and his associates' extortion of FirstPlus Financial Group Inc.'s board of directors. U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan wrote in the court's opinion that the convictions of Scarfo, Lucchese family associate Salvatore Pelullo, Houston-based attorney William Maxwell, and FirstPlus CEO John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS