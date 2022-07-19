BofA Asks NC Judge To Nix Cardholders' Forex Rate Suit

By Hayley Fowler (July 19, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Bank of America N.A. has urged a North Carolina federal judge to throw out a proposed class action challenging foreign exchange rates applied to payment card purchases, saying a magistrate judge should have gone a step further when he dismissed all but two of the cardholders' claims. BofA agreed in large part with U.S. Magistrate Judge David S. Cayer's July 1 recommendations to whittle down the suit, but said in an objection Friday that he should have also tossed the cardholders' claims for breach of contract and violations of Texas's consumer protection law. The bank alternatively asked for the litigation to...

