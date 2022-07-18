Federal Housing Agency Seeks Public Input On Fintech

By Sarah Jarvis (July 18, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Housing Finance Authority put out a call Monday for public input on the role of technology in housing finance — topics the agency says will be addressed by its newly created Office of Financial Technology. The agency said in a press release that the new fintech office would help it develop strategies for its regulated entities — Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks — to advance housing fintech "in a safe and sound, responsible and equitable manner." The office will also serve as an agency resource for innovations, trends and emerging risks in housing fintech, among...

