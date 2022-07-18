FedEx Workers Ask 1st Circ. To Revive Wage Theft Suit

By Chris Villani (July 18, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- FedEx drivers asked the First Circuit on Monday to revive a suit claiming the shipping company looted money from their paychecks under the guise of covering tax obligations, saying the lower court ruling would grant employers a "license to steal." The drivers said it was a misstep for U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper to dismiss their case, which alleged that they were led to believe the 23% being deducted from their paycheck was earmarked for taxes. Judge Casper found that the suit was barred because the money that the drivers say was stolen belongs to the government. But the drivers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS