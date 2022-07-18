Subway Shakes Spam Text Row Due To Lack Of Autodialer

By Allison Grande (July 18, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday axed a putative class action accusing sandwich chain Subway of blasting consumers with unsolicited texts, finding that the equipment used to send the messages didn't qualify as an autodialer under the U.S. Supreme Court's narrow reading of the term. Plaintiff Marina Soliman sued Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., which provides advertising-related services for Subway franchise locations across the U.S., after receiving two unwanted text messages from the sandwich chain offering a free bag of potato chips. Soliman claimed that the messages — the second of which was sent after she asked to opt out of advertising...

