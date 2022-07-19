Debt Relief Firm Accused Of Scheme Involving Hired Attys

By Katryna Perera (July 19, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A financial services firm was hit with a proposed class action from a woman who says the company is the "central actor" in a fraudulent debt-relief scheme in which it hires attorneys to do little to no negotiating with creditors while billing clients more than laws allow. Plaintiff Julia Briggs filed her complaint in Illinois federal court Monday against Strategic Financial Solutions LLC and its subsidiary Versara Lending LLC. She accuses Strategic Financial of scheming to "maximize" its billing opportunities while hiding its true operations and relationships with affiliates. Briggs alleges that Strategic Financial, or SFS, has recruited a "network of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS