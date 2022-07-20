Edgio Investors Say Board Grabbed Power In Yahoo Unit Buy

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 20, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of Edgio Inc. have filed two separate class actions in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging that directors of the software solutions provider carried out an "entrenchment scheme" in connection with its $300 million acquisition of Yahoo business unit Edgecast. The deal, which transferred 35% of Edgio's stock to Edgecast owners Apollo Global Management Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., included a stockholders' agreement that requires Apollo and Verizon to vote only for incumbent Edgio director nominees, plaintiffs Diane Botelho and George Assad allege in complaints filed Monday. The terms of the stockholders' agreement, which the board did not send to stockholders for a...

