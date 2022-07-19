9th Circ. Tells BIA Past Torture Isn't A Must For Removal Relief

By Rae Ann Varona (July 19, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ordered the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals to reconsider a Guatemalan citizen's bid for removal relief, saying that past torture, though relevant, was not required in determining whether he'd likely face future torture in Guatemala. The three-judge panel said Monday the immigration judge initially in charge of determining Eleazar Calmo Mendoza's eligibility for relief under the United Nations Convention Against Torture was wrong to require him to show he was "more likely than not" tortured in the past. The BIA, which reviewed the immigration judge's findings following an appeal lodged by Calmo Mendoza, consequently should have made its...

