The Broad M&A Implications Of DOJ's Booz Allen Challenge

By Lisa Rumin, Jon Dubrow and Anthony Ferrara (July 19, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- In late June, the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint seeking to enjoin Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's proposed acquisition of EverWatch Corp.[1] The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland focuses on the transaction's impact on one specific bidding opportunity to supply services to the National Security Agency. Shortly thereafter, on July 8, the DOJ filed an emergency motion for preliminary injunction asking the court to abrogate the parties' merger agreement. This case has several interesting features that illustrate unique aspects of aerospace and defense industry merger reviews, reflect the...

