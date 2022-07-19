Coloplast Gets Win In Vaginal Mesh Device Suit

By Adam Lidgett (July 19, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has handed a win to Coloplast Corp. in a California woman's suit claiming its Restorelle L surgical mesh device was negligently and defectively designed and that the company didn't properly give warnings about the product's alleged risks. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright on Monday granted summary judgment to Coloplast Corp. and Coloplast Manufacturing US LLC on various of Angela Dawn Cantrell's claims, including deficient and negligent design and failure to warn accusations. Because the court excluded the testimony of Cantrell's experts about whether the product actually caused her injuries, the judge said she had to toss...

