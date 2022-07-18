Twitter Says Musk Deliberately Stalling Trial Over $44B Deal

By Dave Simpson (July 18, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Twitter blasted Elon Musk's opposition to an expedited trial, which seeks to force the tech mogul to complete his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media giant, as "calculated to complicate and obfuscate" on Monday, as the judge informed parties he has COVID-19 and will need to conduct their first hearing remotely. Twitter had previously asked the Delaware Chancery Court to put its July 11 suit on an expedited track toward a September hearing and, on Monday, it slammed Musk's Friday rebuttal, arguing that the suits he cited as precedents do not support "slow-walking" the case. "Musk has thus done...

