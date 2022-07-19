Phillips 66, Shell Ask 5th Circ. To Cast Aside Waterway Dues

By Lauren Castle (July 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 Co. and Shell PLC told the Fifth Circuit they shouldn't be on the hook to help finance a $1.2 billion unfinished port improvement project on the Texas-Louisiana border in order to use the waterway. Phillips 66 and BG Gulf Coast LNG LLC, a unit of Shell, argued in a brief filed Monday that a district court judge wrongly interpreted the Water Resource Development Act when it authorized the Sabine-Neches Navigation District of Jefferson County, Texas, to collect fees from the companies during a major waterway improvement project. Phillips 66 and BG Gulf Coast argued that the district court was...

