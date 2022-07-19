Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Phillips 66, Shell Ask 5th Circ. To Cast Aside Waterway Dues

By Lauren Castle (July 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 Co. and Shell PLC told the Fifth Circuit they shouldn't be on the hook to help finance a $1.2 billion unfinished port improvement project on the Texas-Louisiana border in order to use the waterway.

Phillips 66 and BG Gulf Coast LNG LLC, a unit of Shell, argued in a brief filed Monday that a district court judge wrongly interpreted the Water Resource Development Act when it authorized the Sabine-Neches Navigation District of Jefferson County, Texas, to collect fees from the companies during a major waterway improvement project.

Phillips 66 and BG Gulf Coast argued that the district court was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!