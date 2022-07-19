Amazon Sues Facebook Fraudsters Over Fake Review Groups

By Lauren Berg (July 19, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc., wanting to put an end to fake five-star reviews for products sold on the e-commerce site that deceive customers and tarnish its brand, sued on Tuesday in Washington state court the administrators of more than 11,000 Facebook groups that coordinate such paid reviews. The Facebook group administrators recruit people willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews of products sold in Amazon's stores in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan, according to the complaint filed in King County Superior Court. Amazon sued the administrators of more than 11,000 Facebook groups in an effort to stop people from...

