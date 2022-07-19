J&J Wants Opioid Claims From NY Towns, Cities Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (July 19, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson wants an Ohio federal court to toss opioid claims made against the company by a host of New York municipalities, saying a change to an Empire State law bars those allegations. As part of sprawling multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis in Ohio federal court, J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit said in a motion Monday that it shouldn't have to face opioid cases that have been filed by dozens of New York cities, towns, villages and even fire and water districts. After New York and other states in June 2021 announced they had reached a global opioid...

