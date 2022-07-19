Midyear Report: The Biggest Trade Policy Stories Of 2022

By Alex Lawson (July 19, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- After more than a year of focusing mostly on pressing domestic issues, the Biden administration began to more strongly assert itself on the international stage in 2022 by forging new alliances, ramping up enforcement and striking new deals at the World Trade Organization. Here, Law360 breaks down the year's biggest trade policy developments so far. A New Trade Alliance, of Sorts President Joe Biden showed little interest in pursuing new trade agreements for most of his first year in office, despite repeated calls from lawmakers and business leaders to use trade negotiations to open new markets. That strategy began to shift...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS