Twitter V. Musk Is Starting To Look Like A Cautionary M&A Tale

By Douglas Smith (July 19, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The verified complaint Twitter Inc. filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking to enforce the sale of the company to Elon Musk has garnered significant attention. The July 12 Twitter v. Musk filing colorfully characterizes Musk's behavior throughout the course of the transaction, seeking to paint him and his behavior in an unflattering light while arguing that Musk knowingly signed a one-sided agreement that favored Twitter, which the court should enforce.[1] For example, the complaint alleges that Musk sought to "mount a public spectacle" to put Twitter in play, after which he proceeded to "change his mind, trash the company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS