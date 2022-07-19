Reno Policy Needn't Cover Pre-Construction Fire, Judge Says

By Parker Quinlan (July 19, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that a Dallas real estate developer can't put its insurer on the hook under a rehabilitation and renovation policy for an apartment building that burned down before a renovation project began. Ruling on a motion for summary judgment, Judge Sam R. Cummings found Monday that because developer AN Properties had not begun renovations when the fire started, the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company policy does not apply. "After due consideration, the court finds defendant's arguments and cited case law persuasive," Judge Cummings wrote. "Essentially, plaintiff had plans to rehabilitate or renovate the property at issue, but...

