Ranchers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Calif. Wind Farm Suit

By Caleb Symons (July 19, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A pair of California ranchers and the conservation group one of them runs, Backcountry Against Dumps, have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their lawsuit against a planned wind farm in California, citing "genuine concern" that the project would harm local residents and the environment. Those motives are of particular importance after a federal judge dismissed the case last August, finding that Donna and Joe E. Tisdale, along with Donna Tisdale's nonprofit, sought to block the $400 million development only due to their private objections, rather than broader misgivings. But the Tisdales and Backcountry Against Dumps rejected that position on Monday in their...

