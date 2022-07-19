Last Flint Trial Witness Says Contractors Met Standards

By Cara Salvatore (July 19, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The defense rested Tuesday in a landmark bellwether trial over the Flint water crisis following testimony from an expert who said two contractors for the city did not violate their professional standard of care. Jurors began to hear their final, pre-closing argument instructions from U.S. District Judge Judith Levy early Tuesday afternoon in the Ann Arbor courtroom where since late February they've heard claims that contractors Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam could have done more to warn that a switch in water sources would leach lead from pipes and bring it into houses. Closing arguments are set...

