Taylor English Adds 3 Partners, 2 Associates

By Emma Cueto (July 19, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has added three partners based in California, Washington, and Michigan, as well as two associates, the firm announced on Tuesday. Partners Aaron Cunningham in Seattle and Jeff Schnayer in California join the firm's intellectual property group while partner John Mashni, who specializes in entertainment law, joins in Michigan. The firm also announced the addition of two new associates, Bradley Jubber and Josie Wall, in Wisconsin and Atlanta, respectively. "This is a very exciting time to be part of Taylor English, and we're thrilled for these attorneys to join us as we continue to execute our vision of...

