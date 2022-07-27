Barton Scoops Up Ex-Hulu Atty For IP Practice

By Andrew Karpan (July 27, 2022, 1:03 PM EDT) -- Barton LLP is boosting its presence in Los Angeles and Nashville by hiring a partner who has done time as an in-house lawyer at Hulu — and who is also remarkably active in the professional fiddling circuit. The firm said this month that it's adding Heather Bennett, a lawyer based in Los Angeles who had been operating under her own shingle for the past decade, in addition to picking up in-house licensing work for media companies in Los Angeles. The move comes less than a year after the mid-sized New York firm opened its debut outpost on the West Coast....

