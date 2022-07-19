Investigators Probe Amazon Warehouses For Safety Hazards

By Grace Elletson (July 19, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected Amazon warehouses outside three major cities in conjunction with New York federal prosecutors after investigators received complaints about the working conditions within some of the online retail giant's facilities. OSHA entered Amazon warehouses outside New York City, Chicago and Orlando, Florida, on Monday morning, according to Nick Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The organizations are working together after the Southern District learned about possible hazardous working conditions in warehouses, Biase said in a statement. He said the office passed along referrals to OSHA "concerning potential workplace hazards related, among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS