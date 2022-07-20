Fla. Judge Tosses Ex-Centurum Exec's FCA Lawsuit

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 20, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed Centurum's former chief financial officer's lawsuit accusing the company of retaliation after he refused to lie in financial reports, ruling that the ex-CFO never claimed that Centurum violated any laws. In a 17-page order, U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti found that Jeffrey Hughes Sr., a 36-year employee of federal contractor Centurum Inc., never specifically argued in his lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act what false statements Centurum used, or planned to use, in order to defraud the government. Hughes also never expressly argued that he was asked to lie on a financial report or...

