Holland & Knight Introduces New Real Estate Partner

By Faith Williams (July 19, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP announced Tuesday the newest addition to the firm's Atlanta office — a partner in the real estate section who previously served as a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson. Nellie Shipley Sullivan told Law360 she and the firm were "both looking and found each other." "There were a number of aspects about what Holland & Knight offers that were very appealing to me and it was a good time to make a change, but not just any change, and I'm feeling great about it," Sullivan said. Sullivan has experience litigating commercial real estate transactions and helping clients relocate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS