3rd Circ. Revives Suit Over Alleged Charges For Free Samples

By Hayley Fowler (July 19, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived a consumer's proposed class action alleging she was charged for free samples of beauty products, finding in a precedential opinion that her refusal to accept a refund from the company didn't merit a dismissal. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp misinterpreted precedent when he dismissed Cindy Adam's lawsuit against Natural Beauty Line LLC and its related entities for lack of standing. Judge Shipp had ruled Adam wasn't injured under Article III of the U.S. Constitution because she had rejected the company's offer to return the free samples for a refund, but...

