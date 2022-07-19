$5.1M Deal Ends Sweeping Costco ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (July 19, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge gave his blessing to a $5.1 million deal to resolve a class action alleging Costco cost its retirees millions by allowing its $15.5 billion 401(k) plan to invest imprudently and pay unreasonably high administrative fees. U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach's Monday order ends a 2-year-old Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit filed by Dustin Soulek on behalf of about 200,000 participants and beneficiaries of Costco Wholesale Corp.'s retirement plan. Judge Griesbach said there were no objections to the settlement and it was approved by an independent fiduciary, Fiduciary Counselors. According to court filings, the $5.1 million...

