Groups Say Louisiana LNG Project Would Harm Climate

By Clark Mindock (July 19, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups Tuesday launched a suit alleging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inappropriately issued permits for a natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, despite the considerable climate damages it would cause. The Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf said in a petition for review that the Army Corps shouldn't have issued a Clean Water Act Section 404 permit to Driftwood LNG to perform dredge and fill activities for the company's fracked gas export terminal in Calcasieu Parish because the project falls short of the legal requirements to protect wetlands and compensate for damage. The groups said the permits were issued...

