9th Circ. Upholds Cigna Arbitration Win In Health Benefits Row

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 19, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit alleging Cigna charged its employees excessive fees for its benefits plan can stay in arbitration, the Ninth Circuit ruled, affirming an Arizona federal court decision that an arbitration provision covered the suit.

In a unanimous, unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel on Monday upheld the lower court's 2021 decision that pushed into arbitration the Board of Trustees of the IBEW Local No. 640 and Arizona Chapter NECA Health and Welfare Trust Fund's suit against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.

The panel said the arbitration provision in the administrative-services-only agreement between the board and Cigna covered the suit alleging a...

