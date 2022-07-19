SEC Tipster Awards Slow After Record Year

By Al Barbarino (July 19, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded one of the largest whistleblower awards of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, but the total dollar amount of payouts still lags significantly behind what attorneys recalled as the "extraordinary" 2021 fiscal year. The SEC said it awarded $17 million to a whistleblower who prompted a new investigation that led to a successful enforcement action, providing "detailed information and documents" throughout. The tipster is also eligible for an additional award since the information led to a successful related action, the agency said. Nearly 10 months into fiscal 2022, the SEC has so far announced $184...

