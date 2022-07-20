Privacy Bill Moves To House Floor With State Override Intact

By Allison Grande (July 20, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The House Commerce Committee on Wednesday easily advanced bipartisan privacy legislation that would set a national standard for how companies use and disclose consumers' data, while roundly rejecting a proposal to allow California and other states to set more stringent rules. The committee voted 53-2 to send H.R. 8152, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, to the full House — a move that several of the lawmakers in attendance at the markup applauded. The two nay votes were cast by Reps. Anna Eshoo and Nanette Diaz Barragán, both California Democrats, who supported a failed amendment that would have allowed states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS