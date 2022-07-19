Split Del. High Court Revives $9.25B GGP Appraisal Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (July 19, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A split Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday partially revived a stockholder suit accusing Brookfield Property Partners LP and U.S. mall operator GGP Inc. of misleading shareholders about their appraisal rights to push through Brookfield's $9.25 billion acquisition of GGP in 2018. In a 59-page opinion written by Justice Gary F. Traynor, the majority revived two claims against the companies and GGP's special committee, finding it reasonably conceivable that Brookfield and GGP intentionally misled stockholders about their appraisal rights in a "dense" 344-page proxy statement before they voted on the 2018 merger agreement. The majority found that the proxy statement confusingly described the...

