FCC Taps Covington Associate To Serve As Legal Adviser

By Gina Kim (July 19, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP associate and telecom law practitioner Hannah Lepow has joined the Federal Communications Commission as the agency's newest legal adviser, where she will work on matters relating to media and consumer protection, according to an announcement issued by the agency Tuesday. Lepow, 33, was previously employed as an associate at Covington's Communications and Media and Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice groups. At Covington, Lepow helped advise on multibillion-dollar transactions and did regulatory compliance work for some of the biggest companies in the media and telecom industry. Lepow also advised clients on the day-to-day FCC regulatory questions, new laws...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS