Blackstone Sees Rental, Warehouse Demand Despite Q2 Loss

By Nate Beck (July 21, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- In reporting a second quarter loss on Thursday, private equity firm Blackstone expressed confidence in the demand for apartments and logistics space as inflation continues to frustrate new housing construction and industrial users seek storage close to home. New York-based Blackstone, the largest owner of commercial real estate in the world, posted a net loss of $29.4 million, or 4 cents a share in the second quarter, compared with a gain of $1.3 billion or $1.82 during the second quarter of 2021. Blackstone said its opportunistic real estate funds fell 1% in the second quarter. The firm also saw its private...

