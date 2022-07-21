Balancing State, Investor Interests In The Energy Transition

By Sven Volkmer (July 21, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- With a mere five months to go until COP27, the next United Nations climate change conference, governments globally will be preparing for scrutiny of their climate change strategies on the world stage. Much of the attention will be on the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy — which entails both risks and rewards for governments as well as investors. On the one hand, the energy transition involves tremendous private investment. An estimated $131 trillion will be needed by 2050 to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Much of that investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS