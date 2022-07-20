The New Fintiv Guidance: Overcoming Discretionary Denials

By Daniel Callaway (July 20, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's 2020 Apple Inc. v. Fintiv Inc. decision established six factors that guide its discretionary denial of an inter partes review or post-grant review petition in view of a parallel court case. The Fintiv factors give significant weight to scheduling decisions of the trial court, including the proximity of the court's trial date, or Fintiv factor 2, and whether the court has granted a stay, or Fintiv factor 1. Some courts have shaped their dockets to maximize the chance of the PTAB denying review under Fintiv — e.g., by setting aggressive trial dates and refusing to...

