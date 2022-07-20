Food Truck Owner Charged With $1.5M COVID Relief Fraud

By Isaac Monterose (July 20, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A food truck business owner in Massachusetts was arrested and charged with one count of wire fraud on Tuesday for allegedly misusing $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief to buy shares in public companies. Federal prosecutors claimed that Loc Vo, 55, applied for relief loans in the period of April 2020 to July 2021 for his food truck company Smart Gourmet LLC and a dormant Maryland company called Indy Publish. Vo completed five applications for COVID-19 relief, and the loans he received ranged from more than $100,000 to more than $960,000, according to an indictment. Prosecutors alleged that Vo applied for the...

